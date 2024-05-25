International Institute of Tamil Studies announces admission for MA and PhD programs in Tamil

International Institute of Tamil Studies has called for applications to the courses— MA in Tamil, five year integrated post graduate MA in Tamil and PhD for the academic year 2024-25. The applications can be downloaded from the website — www.ulakaththamizh.in and must be submitted at the campus in Taramani on or before June 21.

A press release from the institute’s Tamil Development department also said that the admission for the two-year Tamil postgraduate course will begin soon.

For further enquiries contact in this number— 044-22542992.

