International honour for IIT Madras faculty

Published - September 25, 2024 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI 

Ravindra Gettu is alumnus of Government College of Technology, Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

A professor at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Ravindra Gettu, has been made the honorary member of RILEM, an international organisation that brings together researchers on construction materials from around the world. 

Mr. Gettu served as the first Asian president of the International Union of Laboratories and Experts in Construction Materials, Systems and Structures (RILEM) during 2018-2021. He has been its vice president and chair of technical activities committee.  

The chair professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at the institute led the technology development and implementation of fibre reinforced concrete (FRC) in India. His current projects, include textile reinforced concrete and sustainability assessment of construction.

Manu Santhanam, Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research) at the institute and an active RILEM member and Fellow said, Mr. Gettu was responsible for bringing into prominence the role in RILEM of the construction materials group at the institute and other Indian researchers.

CONNECT WITH US