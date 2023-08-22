International higher education fair held

August 22, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - CHENNAI

Around 200 persons visited the Global Education Meet 2023 held at Sastra Satangh in Kodambakkam recently.

It was organised by Learners Cortex and Magoosh, beginning at 10 a.m. on August 19, with introductory remarks by Sakthi of Learners Cortex and Sriram Rangarajan.

Changes have been incorporated in competitive tests for higher education, beginning with digital SAT in March; enhanced TOEFL in July; a shortened GRE in September; and a focus edition of GMAT in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students had questions regarding university admissions in the USA, Canada and Germany. Mr. Sriram spoke on the importance of GRE, university admission timelines and a quiz on mathematics trivia was held. Representatives from foreign institutions participated and three halls were earmarked for institutions from the USA, Canada, the UK and Australia.

The representatives evaluated students’ profiles, explained selection parameters, and steps to get merit scholarships. Learners Cortex is certified by American International Recruitment Council.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.