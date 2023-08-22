ADVERTISEMENT

International higher education fair held

August 22, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - CHENNAI

It was organised by Learners Cortex and Magoosh

The Hindu Bureau

Around 200 persons visited the Global Education Meet 2023 held at Sastra Satangh in Kodambakkam recently.

It was organised by Learners Cortex and Magoosh, beginning at 10 a.m. on August 19, with introductory remarks by Sakthi of Learners Cortex and Sriram Rangarajan.

Changes have been incorporated in competitive tests for higher education, beginning with digital SAT in March; enhanced TOEFL in July; a shortened GRE in September; and a focus edition of GMAT in October.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Students had questions regarding university admissions in the USA, Canada and Germany. Mr. Sriram spoke on the importance of GRE, university admission timelines and a quiz on mathematics trivia was held. Representatives from foreign institutions participated and three halls were earmarked for institutions from the USA, Canada, the UK and Australia.

The representatives evaluated students’ profiles, explained selection parameters, and steps to get merit scholarships. Learners Cortex is certified by American International Recruitment Council.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US