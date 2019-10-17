International film festival inaugurated

The 6th edition of the Writers and Artists International Film Festival organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association was inaugurated on Wednesday. District Collector K.S. Kandasamy lit the lamp to mark the inauguration at Arunachalam cinema theatre. Honorary president of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association S. Tamilselvan presided over the inauguration.

Film director Gopi Nainar, film personality Sheela, and other eminent writers took part in the event. Screening of 22 international films from 12 countries will be part of the five-day festival. Some of the films screened on the inaugural day include Kumbalangi Nights, a Malayalam family drama.

The film received critical acclaim and was a major commercial success at the box office. Another film, which was screened was Cold War, a 2018 film from Hungary.

New York Public Library from USA, Loveless from Russia and I Daniel Blake from UK, and I dream in another language from Mexico, will be screened on Thursday, said M. Balaji, district secretary of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association.