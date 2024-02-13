GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

International Engineering Sourcing Show to be held in Coimbatore

February 13, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The 11th edition of International Engineering Sourcing Show (IESS), the annual event of Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) of India, will be held on March 4, 5, and 6 at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore. The IESS is happening for the second time in Coimbatore and sixth time in Tamil Nadu.

Arun Kumar Garodia, Chairman of EEPC India, said: “The event will be the largest platform for showcasing the latest technology.” Around 300 exhibitors, 300 overseas buyers from over 40 countries and over 10,000 trade buyers will participate in this event. A series of seminars focusing on latest technologies and trends in this space will also happen during the three day event.

Flanders, joining the show as focus region for the fifth time, will have a team from Belgium who are keen to procure and invest in India engineering, said Jayant Nadiger, Trade Commissioner of Flanders Region in Belgium.

Michaela Küchler, German Consul-General in Chennai, said that a business and academic delegation from Saxony / Germany led by Saxon State Minister for Economy, Labour and Transport, Martin Dulig, will be present at the event in Coimbatore. She also mentioned that Mr. Dulig during his visit to Chennai on March 7 and 8 will meet Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, and Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.