International Engineering Sourcing Show to be held in Coimbatore

February 13, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 11th edition of International Engineering Sourcing Show (IESS), the annual event of Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) of India, will be held on March 4, 5, and 6 at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore. The IESS is happening for the second time in Coimbatore and sixth time in Tamil Nadu.

Arun Kumar Garodia, Chairman of EEPC India, said: “The event will be the largest platform for showcasing the latest technology.” Around 300 exhibitors, 300 overseas buyers from over 40 countries and over 10,000 trade buyers will participate in this event. A series of seminars focusing on latest technologies and trends in this space will also happen during the three day event.

Flanders, joining the show as focus region for the fifth time, will have a team from Belgium who are keen to procure and invest in India engineering, said Jayant Nadiger, Trade Commissioner of Flanders Region in Belgium.

Michaela Küchler, German Consul-General in Chennai, said that a business and academic delegation from Saxony / Germany led by Saxon State Minister for Economy, Labour and Transport, Martin Dulig, will be present at the event in Coimbatore. She also mentioned that Mr. Dulig during his visit to Chennai on March 7 and 8 will meet Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, and Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa.