International Engineering Sourcing Show inaugurated

March 18, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

Minister for MSME T.M. Anbarasan on Thursday inaugurated the International Engineering Sourcing Show X (IESS X), organised by the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India. “Last year, India exported engineering goods worth USD 112 billion. Of this, Tamil Nadu’s contribution was USD 16 billion,” he said.

The Minister further said that for the development of MSMEs, five new industrial estates had been inaugurated by the Chief Minister at an estimated cost of ₹171.24 crore. “Construction of eight new industrial estates in an area of ​​537.72 acres is in progress. Not only that, but a fund of ₹198 crore had been allotted for setting up mega clusters. In 15 districts, orders had been given by the Chief Minister to implement 20 Micro Clusters at an estimated cost of ₹50 crore and the work is in progress,” he said.

IESS is a global platform offering exhibition, seminars, workshops and B2B matchmaking for the rest of world with Indian exhibitors, on engineering products and services. The expo, which will conclude on Saturday, is happening at the Chennai Trade Centre.