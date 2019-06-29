International drug abuse day observed

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was observed on Friday at District Headquarters Hospital in Walaja. Senior experts from medical field gave inputs to the nursing students on drug abuse and preventive mechanisms to be adopted to handle patients who were addicted to drugs.

The day is observed on June 26 every year to raise awareness about the major problem that illicit drugs poses to the society. This year the theme is Health for Justice, Justice for Health, which highlights that justice and health are two sides of the same coin when it comes to addressing drug problems.

Deputy Director of Family Welfare, Ambur General Hospital, Kennedy emphasised the need for creating awareness on the dangers of substance abuse and sought the cooperation from the people of all walks of life to strive collectively to end the menace. He flagged off the rally against Drug Abuse at GH entrance with an objective to raise awareness against drug abuse.

Superintendent of Government Hospital, Sholingur, Elango, Superintendent of Government Hospital, Walajapet, Parimaladevi, and RMO, Government Hospital, Walajapet detailed the students on various issues causing drug abuse and they were urged to take preventive mechanisms in eradicating such a scenario from our society. Speakers also said that more good news is that drug use and addiction are preventable.

Teachers, parents, and health care providers have crucial roles in educating young people and preventing drug use and addiction, they said. District Nodal Officer, S. Ramya thanked the doctors and students for the successful conduct of this programme.