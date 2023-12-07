HamberMenu
International delegation pays visit to VIT campus

The delegates visited the campus as part of the training programme for experts of higher education institutions organised by NITTTR

December 07, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Vice-President G.V. Selvam with the team comprising 28 delegates from 16 countries.

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Vice-President G.V. Selvam with the team comprising 28 delegates from 16 countries. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An International delegation of experts visited the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Vellore to gain a first-hand experience of the infrastructure and the quality systems on the campus.

According to a press release, the visit to the campus was part of the training programme for experts of higher education institutions from foreign countries organised by the National Institute of Technical Teachers’ Training and Research (NITTTR).

The team consisted of 28 delegates from 16 countries, including Bhutan, Botswana, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Madagascar, Malaysia, Morocco, Myanmar, Niger, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Zimbabwe.

The delegation interacted with VIT’s Vice-President G.V. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) V. S. Kanchana Bhaaskaran, Pro-Vice Chancellor Partha Sharathi Mallick and faculty members.

The selection of VIT as a crucial component of the training process is a testament to the excellence and dedication the institution is known for, the release said.

