International conference on nanoscience begins at VIT

A three-day international conference on nanoscience and nanotechnology has begun at the Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore on Friday.

Eminent scientists and researchers from across the globe, representatives from 25 companies, students and academicians are expected to share their knowledge on the same platform over the next three days. More than 60 renowned speakers are slated to speak on the latest developments in the field and over 500 research papers are expected to be submitted during the conference, organised by the Centre for Nanotechnology Research, VIT.

Delivering the address, the first Nobel Laureate from Israel, Ada E. Yonath, said, “Conferences such as this help to learn new lessons in a particular subject; it also helps to collaborate news ideas originating from eminent scholars. VIT is providing a great pathway for research and innovation to the country and may take researchers to newer heights.”

VIT Chancellor G. Viswanathan said the future technological advancements would be more dependent on nanotechnology and it would play a vital part in economic development of the country. “The new innovations could be compressed into smaller objects by using nanotechnology and we should take cue from advanced countries and prepare ourselves to emulate them in researches and inventions,” he said.

Guests of Honour, Director of A.J. Drexel Nanomaterials Institute, Drexel University, United States of America, Yury Gogotsi and Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, Athirampuzha, Kerala, Sabu Thomas urged the participants to come up with more thought-provoking ideas.

A. Nirmala Grace, Director, Centre for Nanotechnology Research, VIT, said that this conference aims at bringing together Indian and international communities working in the field of nanoscale science and technology to discuss new and exciting advances in the field.

V. Velmurugan from CNR, Vice-Chancellor Anand A. Samuel, Pro Vice-Chancellor S. Narayanan and Registrar K. Sathiyanarayanan participated.