International conference on biosciences inaugurated at VIT

A two-day international conference, BIOSUMMIT’19, was inaugurated at Vellore Institute of Technology on Thursday by D. Yogeswara Rao, Adviser, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, New Delhi.

More than 400 professors and research scholars took part in the two-day conference.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Rao said that students, youth and research scholars of the present generation should devote more attention and turn their focus to research.

Can impact employment

Employment generation could be increased if more attention was paid to research, Mr. Rao said.

The central government had seen a lot of challenges in the recent past and hence was devoting a lot of importance to research works, he added.

Alumni felicitated

12 former students of the School of Advanced Sciences, VIT Vellore, were given awards for excelling in their respective areas.

Among others who took part in the summit included Binuja Varma, Senior Research Scientist, Centre for Genomics Application, TCS Genomics, New Delhi; T. Anil Kumar, president of Waters India; and Anthony Dinesh, head-HR, Life Sciences Helathcare, Public Services & ER, Tata Consultancy Services, New Delhi.

Mohana Srinivasan, conference convenor, outlined the objectives of the conference.

K.Ramanathan, assistant convenor, proposed a vote of thanks.