Intermittent rainfall in Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai districts

Overcast sky prevailed in most parts of Tiruvannamalai district with Vandavasi recording a spell of sharp showers.

Visitors seeking to catch a glimpse of the ‘jyoti’ return disappointed

Intermittent rains were recorded in several parts of Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts on Saturday.

Heavy rainfall coupled with gusty winds forced people to stay indoors in Arcot, Ranipet, Kaveripakkam and Ocheri in Ranipet region. While Vandavasi, Cheyyar, Anakavur and Chetpet received a few spells of rainfall in the morning, the district headquarters Tiruvannamalai remained under cloud cover except for a brief spell in the morning.

It was an overcast day in many regions of Vellore district. In Tiruvannamalai, the Annamalai hilltop was covered with clouds for most of the day. Devotees who wanted to have a glimpse of the ‘jyoti’ atop the hill (which was lit on the Karthigai Maha Deepam day) were disappointed.

Brammadesam, Natteri, Sandhavasal, Kaniyambadi and Kannamangalam received a few spells of moderate to heavy rains.

Residents say that irrigation wells in Vandavasi, Arni, Aroct, Vandavasi, Chetpet were full due to incessant rains for the past one month. In a few regions of Vandavasi taluk rain affected the paddy cultivation process and a few farmers who waited for the big harvest were disappointed due to submerging of paddy fields.

Visitors to the Sathanur Dam were disappointed due to the cloudy atmosphere.

