Interim stay on drawing water from Srivaikundam dam

CHENNAI

The southern bench of National Green Tribunal on Wednesday issued an interim stay on supplying water from Srivaikundam dam in Thoothukudi district for industrial and commercial purposes.

The bench ordered the stay till the next hearing on July 4. A petition was filed by S. Joel, seeking the demolition of “unauthorised raw water pumping house constructed in reserved forest land situated in S.F.No 600, Srivaikundam dam, under 20 MGD water supply scheme”.

Mr. Joel contended that the pumping house was constructed without obtaining environment clearance required under the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification.

In his petition, Mr. Joel said the Thoothukudi Collector had sent a proposal to the District Forest Officer seeking permission for construction of an intake well, control room and footbridge in the forest area for a “20 MGD water supply scheme under Closed Conduit System”.

He said the State government accorded approval for construction only for drinking water purposes. However, he claimed, “in violation of the same, water extracted under the scheme is utilised only for industrial purpose. Thus the forest department can very well resume the land as forest land”.

He further said in reply to an RTI query, the PWD had informed him that “no permissions or clearances are being given by the department to extract groundwater through borewells/ wells for selling groundwater to industries in Thoothukudi and other districts”.

“But till date all the industries are functioning round the clock...,” Mr. Joel claimed.

Presenting the RTI copies, he also submitted that Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board had not obtained any mandatory CRZ clearance under the CRZ notification for implementation of the project.