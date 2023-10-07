Interim injunction against Minister Udhayanidhi extended till November 2

October 07, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:53 am IST

The Madras High Court on Friday extended till November 2 an interim injunction granted by it on September 21 restraining Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin from making defamatory allegations about AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami being involved in corruption cases, besides linking his name with the 2017 Kodanad heist-cum-murder case.

Justice N. Sathish Kumar extended the interim order after hearing senior counsel Vijay Narayan for the AIADMK leader and advocate Manuraj Shunmugasundaram for the Minister.

Mr. Manuraj told the court that he would file a counter-affidavit within a week and requested the judge to take up the injunction application for hearing at the earliest.

Hence, the judge decided to hear the matter on November 2.

Justice R.N. Manjula had granted the injunction last month following a civil suit filed by Mr. Palaniswami seeking damages of ₹1.1 crore from the Minister.

The plaintiff had claimed that he had no connection whatsoever with the 2017 Kodanad heist-cum-murder case and no corruption case was pending against him. Yet, the Minister had been incessantly making defamatory allegations, he had complained.

