Interest in environmental books up, say publishers at Chennai Book Fair

January 17, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

People’s interest towards environment and ecology has increased in the last few years, and so have Tamil books on the subject, said publishers at the Chennai Book Fair. Several stalls stocking books on nature, environment, birds, wildlife, and climate were seen at the fair organised by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI).

Young parents in particular are eager to learn about environmental issues and introduce it to their children, said J. Chezhian, a bird watcher and an author. He is part of Kaakaikoodu, a group that conducts bird-watching activities. Over the last 10 years, Tamil literature on the subjects of ecology has improved greatly, he said, adding that their stall has Tamil books on ecology written by Theodore Baskar, Kovai Sadasivam, Jeganathan, Nakeeran, and S. Mohamed Ali.

Mr. Chezhian said simple books on nature or birds in our surroundings will get people interested in environmental issues as opposed to starting with heavy but important books such as Rachel Carson’s ‘The Silent Spring’.

Topics under environmentalism, and Tamil books on them, have become more diverse, said Lokesh Parthipan from PoovulaginNanbargal, an environmental organisation. Sale of books which have been translated from English to Tamil and those in original Tamil has gone up, said Mr. Parthipan. At the fair, they stock books on plastic management, air pollution, environment through Ambedkarite and Marxist lens, and consumerism.

Coimbatore-based KuttiAagayam, a children’s books and magazine publisher, encourages kids to write stories on nature, trees, animals and publishes them as illustrated books. “Apart from children’s books, we also have books on nature-based medicine, “ said a representative of Kutti Aagayam.

The Chennai Book Fair is on till January 22.