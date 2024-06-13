Interest-free crop loans provided to over 46 lakh farmers: T.N. government

Interest-free crop loans to the tune of ₹35.85 lakh crore have been extended to over 46 lakh farmers through cooperative societies between May 7, 2021 and December 31, 2023, the Tamil Nadu government said on Thursday. Interest-free crop loans are extended by the Cooperation Department to those making prompt repayments.

Over 13,000 people who obtained jewel loans benefitted from the Jewel Loan Waiver Scheme 2021, as their loans to the tune of ₹4,818 crore have been waived off so far, it said. An official release said over 15.88 lakh women benefitted under the Women Self Help Group Loan Waiver Scheme 2021, as loans to the tune of over ₹2,755 crore was waived off.

The release listed the achievements of the Cooperation Department of the DMK government, since it assumed office in May 2021. The UPI option for making payments has been introduced in over 10,800 public distribution system shops run by cooperative societies, it said. Millets worth about ₹87 lakh have been distributed through ration shops.

In an event in his camp office in Chennai on Thursday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin released Ancient Jain Legacy of Tamil Nadu,a bookby Ruchi Pritham, wife of IAS office Kumar Jayant. In a social media post, he said: “Transcending religious boundaries, the contributions of the Jains to Tamil literature and society are of immense importance. The influence of Jainism permeates various aspects of Tamil culture.”

The Jains were pioneers in introducing an early form of dictionary (thesaurus) to the Tamil language and were the authors of many books on Tamil grammar, he said. “Ancient Jain Legacy of Tamil Nadu by Ruchi Pritam delves into the enduring legacy of the Jains, exploring their profound contribution to Tamil literature and society. I am sure that this book will be helpful to both general readers and researchers,” he said.

In another event, representatives of Islamic organisations called on the Chief Minister in his camp office and thanked him for various welfare measures being undertaken by the State government.