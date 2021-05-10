Inter-state border with Puducherry sealed as lockdown comes to effect

CUDDALORE

10 May 2021 14:59 IST

The inter-State border with Puducherry was sealed after the fortnight-long lockdown, enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19 came into force at dawn in the districts of Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi.

Barring the supply of essentials such as milk, all business activities came to a standstill in the districts after 12 p.m. The six-hour window for people to buy essentials witnessed hectic movement of vehicles and people especially at the inter-State borders at Reddichavadi near Cuddalore and Pattanur in Villupuram.

Those working in essential services made use of the window to reach their workplaces in the absence of any kind of public transport.

While people scrambled at the inter-state borders to enter Cuddalore and Villupuram from 6 a.m., the police turned them away after 12 p.m. In Cuddalore district, the police erected barricades across arterial roads and junctions to prevent unnecessary movement of people.

Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav said that about 1,500 police personnel were deployed across the district in three shifts to implement the restrictions. The police sealed as many as 11 entry points at the inter-state border with Puducherry to prevent the entry of vehicles.

As many as 50 temporary check-posts have been erected across the district in addition to six permanent check-posts. The police adopted a considerate view and permitted those with appointment in hospitals and vaccination centres, he said.

All business establishments closed before 12 p.m. and the police went around to ensure that the lockdown was implemented effectively. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) M. Pandian appealed to people to remain indoors and not to venture out without any valid reason, failing which stern action would be taken.

Police presence will be ensured on all arterial roads in the three districts. The police will take action against those who are traveling without any valid reason, Mr. Pandian said.