Inter-school sports tournament held at VIT

December 17, 2022 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - Vellore

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore distributed prizes to winners of an inter-school sports tournament every year in memory of the late Rajeswari Viswanathan.

Various sports including hockey, football, chess were conducted. VIT Chancellor G. Viswanathan presented the prizes to school students, said a press release.

In a blood donation camp organised by VIT in memory of Ms. Rajeswari, over 500 units of blood was donated by the college students .

Mr. Viswanathan, Chancellor, VIT inaugurated the blood donation camp. VIT Vice-Presidents Sankar Viswanathan, Sekar Viswanathan and G.V. Selvam took part in the event.

Medical teams from blood banks of Government Vellore Medical College Hospital, the Sri Narayani Hospital & Research Centre and the Christian Medical College, Vellore took part in the blood donation camp.