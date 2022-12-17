Inter-school sports tournament held at VIT

December 17, 2022 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - Vellore

Over 500 units of blood was donated during a blood donation drive that was organised

The Hindu Bureau

VIT Chancellor G. Viswanathan with a winner of the inter-school tournament | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore distributed prizes to winners of an inter-school sports tournament every year in memory of the late Rajeswari Viswanathan. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Various sports including hockey, football, chess were conducted. VIT Chancellor G. Viswanathan presented the prizes to school students, said a press release. 

In a blood donation camp organised by VIT in memory of Ms. Rajeswari, over 500 units of blood was donated by the college students . 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Viswanathan, Chancellor, VIT inaugurated the blood donation camp. VIT Vice-Presidents Sankar Viswanathan, Sekar Viswanathan and G.V. Selvam took part in the event. 

Medical teams from blood banks of Government Vellore Medical College Hospital, the Sri Narayani Hospital & Research Centre and the Christian Medical College, Vellore took part in the blood donation camp. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US