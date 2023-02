Inter-school competitions for children to be held

February 03, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

The Srinivas Young Men’s Association (SYMA) will organise ‘Gold Winner - SYMA Child Fest’, an inter-school competition, over this weekend at NKT National Training College, Triplicane. Drawing, fancy dress, quiz, singing, art and dance competitions will be conducted. Entries for drawing and fancy dress will be open, and for other competition entries will be through schools. For details contact 98402 67402. ADVERTISEMENT

