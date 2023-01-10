ADVERTISEMENT

Inter-IIT cultural fest underway

January 10, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The meet features cultural arts and events in nine categories

The Hindu Bureau

Over 3,000 students are participating in the ‘inter-IIT cultural meet 5.0’ being held at the Institute in Chennai. File

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras is hosting its first-ever inter IIT cultural meet in which over 3,000 students are participating. The fifth edition of the annual meet was not held for two years owing to the pandemic.

Violinist L. Subramaniam, who inaugurated the three-day ‘inter-IIT cultural meet 5.0’ on Monday, said music gave a balanced outlook to life. The musician recalled performing years ago at Mardi Gras, as the Institute’s cultural festival was then known.

Music as part of curriculum would enhance creativity, Mr. Subramaniam said, citing scientists Albert Einstein and APJ Abdul Kalam.

The meet features cultural arts and events in nine categories . This year categories such as e-sports and culinary events have been introduced.

Institute Director V. Kamakoti said any engineer who had a deep interest to an art, performed well in projects, research and reports. “There is an element of grace, creativity and novelty that comes in there and that is what these co-curricular activities bring out in students,” he said.

Dean of students Nilesh J. Vasa and Cultural advisor Arshinder Kaur were present at the event.

The closing ceremony will be held on Wednesday at which winner in each category will be awarded a cup and the overall winner in the meet will win a trophy and be declared the champion.

