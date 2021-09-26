Inter-caste couple killing case: State must be vigilant in appeal, says VCK

Chennai

26 September 2021 00:33 IST

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Saturday said that the State government must ensure conviction of the family members of a caste Hindu girl, Kannagi, for murdering her and her husband Murugesan, a Dalit, is upheld during any appeal in the higher courts.

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan recalled that the couple was brutally killed by the parents of Kannagi who forced them to consume poison while people looked on by standing around them.

“In front of all of them, the couple were burnt. Few people in the police department were also complicit in this crime. After CBI took over the investigation, the brother of Kannagi has been awarded death penalty while the father and 12 others including police officials have been given life imprisonment. While the judgment has come after such a lengthy delay for a crime that happened in 2003, it has provided justice to the victims,” said Mr. Thirumavalavan.

He said that Tamil Nadu is one of the States in which caste-related murders are on the rise. “Between 2013 and 2019, around 192 such murders have taken place. In none of these cases, the accused have been punished. Even if they are punished in the lower courts, they are acquitted in the higher courts in the appeal. The State government must ensure that this doesn’t happen in this case,” he said.

The VCK leader said that Supreme Court provided several guidelines in 2018 to prevent caste-related murders; provide rehabilitation of victims and punish victims in these cases and recommended that a law be passed in Parliament.