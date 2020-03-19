Intensive cleaning of buses in Tamil Nadu to contain Covid-19 spread

The State Transport Department has been taking several preventive measures to control the spread of COVID-19 through intensive cleaning and spraying of disinfectants in the buses, depots and bus termini.

A senior official of MTC said based on the recommendation of the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the Transport department has not only taken preventive measures for the 22,000 buses being operated in eight State Transport Corporations (STCs) but also directed the private omni bus operators and the company bus operators to regularly clean and spray disinfectants in the buses.

In the city more than 4,500 private company buses and 2,500 omni buses are operated. Also, Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar has been regularly visiting the various bus depots to inspect the prevention steps.

As public transport is used by thousands of commuters daily, the officials of the eight STCs have been directed to provide face masks for drivers and conductors.