Tamil Nadu

Intensive cleaning of buses in Tamil Nadu to contain Covid-19 spread

A worker sprays disinfectant on State Express Transport Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SETC) buses amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 novel coronavirus at a bus depot in Chennai on March 18, 2020.

A worker sprays disinfectant on State Express Transport Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SETC) buses amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 novel coronavirus at a bus depot in Chennai on March 18, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Arun Sankar

Private bus operators have also been told to take preventive measures

The State Transport Department has been taking several preventive measures to control the spread of COVID-19 through intensive cleaning and spraying of disinfectants in the buses, depots and bus termini.

A senior official of MTC said based on the recommendation of the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the Transport department has not only taken preventive measures for the 22,000 buses being operated in eight State Transport Corporations (STCs) but also directed the private omni bus operators and the company bus operators to regularly clean and spray disinfectants in the buses.

In the city more than 4,500 private company buses and 2,500 omni buses are operated. Also, Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar has been regularly visiting the various bus depots to inspect the prevention steps.

As public transport is used by thousands of commuters daily, the officials of the eight STCs have been directed to provide face masks for drivers and conductors.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2020 3:57:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/intensive-cleaning-of-buses-in-tamil-nadu-to-contain-covid-19-spread/article31107943.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY