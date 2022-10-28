Intensive checks will be conducted across T.N. till year end to enforce the ban on single-use plastics, TNPCB tells HC

Focus will be on street vendors, flower sellers, local markets, check posts and the industries concerned as per CPCB’s instructions

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has informed the Madras High Court of its plan to conduct intensive checks till the end of this year for effective implementation of the ban on single-use plastic products, with focus on street vendors, flower sellers, local markets, check posts and the industries concerned.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and P.T. Asha was informed that in compliance of a series of orders passed by the court, the Central Pollution Control Board had written to all State pollution control boards on October 12, asking them to crack down on single-use plastics through an intensive drive till December this year.

Pursuant to the communication, the TNPCB had requested the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the Commissioner of Municipal Administration and the Director of Town Panchayats to ensure there were intensive checks across the State to implement the ban and to encourage people to shift to eco-friendly alternatives.

Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran told the court that the TNPCB had also come out with a 340-page directory containing contact details of those manufacturing eco-friendly alternatives to ‘use and throw’ plasticsproducts such as food wrappings, plastic plates, plastic-coated tea cups, water pouches, plastic tumblers and dining table spreads. The directory contains district-wise details of those who manufacture products made of cloth, jute, areca nut, glass and several other organic materials, the AAG said, adding that it had also been uploaded on the TNPCB’s website.

The judges recorded his submission and recorded the court’s appreciation for the efforts taken by the board.

“We are happy to note that this directory is a first-of-its-kind in the entire country and persons who had conceptualised the above, deserve accolades. The directory would not only help the retailers but also help the domestic purchasers since we are informed that the directory is available online,” the Division Bench wrote.

Advocates’ enrolment

The judges recalled that during the last hearing of the case on August 29, they had requested the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as well as all Bar associations to cooperate in making the High Court campus a plastic-free zone. However, they were appalled to learn that on the same day, the Bar council campus was badly littered with single-use plastics, among other things.

The Bench was informed that huge number of law graduates and their family members had congregated at the Bar Council auditorium on that day and the entire place was littered with single-use plastics, garlands, papers after the event. “This is a very serious matter which requires attention,” the judges wrote, asking the council to respond by November 1.

“The enrolment ceremony is not turning into a festivity thereby losing the solemnity and dignity associated to the noble profession. These functions are attended not only by the candidates but also by their family members, relatives and friends which contribute to not only over crowding but also littering,” the Bench wrote.

The judges directed the Bar Council to submit a report on it could ensure that the enrolment ceremonies take place only with the law graduates and without the presence of family members and friends anywhere near the court premises and its surroundings. The council was asked to come up with rules for smooth conduct of the event.

The Bench also called for the views of all Bar associations on making the High Court campus a plastic-free zone.