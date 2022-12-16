Intensify efforts to get Governor’s assent for Bill to ban online gambling, Anbumani tells T.N. government

December 16, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Anbumani Ramadoss  | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

With yet another youth Vinothkumar ending his life allegedly due to the debts incurred while playing online rummy, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday reiterated that Governor R.N. Ravi should grant assent to the Bill banning online gambling applications and the State government should not think that their duty has been fulfilled after sending the Bill to the Governor.

“The government should intensify efforts to get the assent of the Governor for the Bill, and the PMK will support such efforts. While the State government has a duty to prevent deaths by suicide due to online gambling, the Governor also has a responsibility to support the government’s efforts. It is regrettable that the Governor is ignoring it. The online gambling sites are killing those who should be achieving things in their life,” he said in a statement. Meanwhile, Makkal Needhi Maiam State secretary S.A. Ponnusamy said Mr. Ravi should immediately grant assent to the Bill to prevent more such deaths.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

