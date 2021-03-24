Tamil NaduERODE 24 March 2021 01:13 IST
Comments
Intensified vehicle checks
Updated: 24 March 2021 01:13 IST
Intensified vehicle checks to curb the transfer of cash and election paraphernalia without valid documents are part of the enforcement of the model code of conduct. However, people in Bhavani were surprised to see six personnel checking one vehicle. It turned out to be a photo opportunity for the locals — three policemen and three paramilitary officers checking a single car.
More In Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu
Read more...