ERODE

24 March 2021 01:13 IST

Intensified vehicle checks to curb the transfer of cash and election paraphernalia without valid documents are part of the enforcement of the model code of conduct. However, people in Bhavani were surprised to see six personnel checking one vehicle. It turned out to be a photo opportunity for the locals — three policemen and three paramilitary officers checking a single car.

