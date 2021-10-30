Intense rain may lash southern districts

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, 29/10/2021: Heavy rain lashes at Kundrathur on Friday. Photo: Velankanni Raj B/THE HINDU

CHENNAI

30 October 2021 00:16 IST

Many other places are likely to receive moderate rain till Tuesday, says IMD

The slow-moving weather system may bring intense rain over some districts of south Tamil Nadu this weekend. Many other places are likely to receive moderate rain, and the wet spell may continue till Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

On Friday too, rain lashed several places across the State. Parangipettai in Cuddalore district received 16.8 cm till 5.30 p.m. Puducherry recorded 11 cm.

Many other places, including Chennai, Neyveli, Madurai and Karaikal, received good rain.

IMD officials said one or two places in the districts of Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari might record a heavy rainfall of up to 24.4 cm on Saturday. Some other districts, such as Madurai and Virudhunagar and the Cauvery delta districts, might get heavy rain and the rest of the State moderate rain.

The low-pressure area over the south-west Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka’s coast may move westwards and trigger fairly widespread rain till Monday. A trough from the weather system runs up to north coastal Andhra Pradesh, and this will have an impact on the northern parts too. From November 1, heavy rain may be restricted to one or two areas in south Tamil Nadu and coastal districts. Chennai may continue to receive moderate rain, which may be heavy at times in some areas, till Monday, officials said.

The weather system is likely to weaken by Saturday, and intermittent rain may continue on Deepavali day. The State may end this month with an excess rainfall as it has already received 20.3 cm as against the monthly average of 17 cm. Erode is one of the districts with the highest amount of monthly rainfall. It has received 28.2 cm, twice the average.