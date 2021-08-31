Intel’s Plugin Alliance set to boostIndustry 4.0 transformation in T.N.

CHENNAI

31 August 2021 18:07 IST

Two State govt. organisations are members of the group

StartupTN and Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII) have joined the Plugin Alliance as members to support local industry and startups in the State with innovative technologies. They are the first State government organisations to join this alliance.

The Plugin Alliance conceptualised and founded by Intel India, in collaboration with the Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE)-IIT Bombay, is a first of its kind industry-technology alliance with focus on Industry 4.0 transformation.

Industry 4.0 aims at digital transformation of manufacturing or linked industries and value addition.

Alliance partners

The alliance aims at bringing together members representing large enterprises, small and medium enterprises, technology solution providers, systems integrators, startups, the startup ecosystem, including funding institutions, relevant incubators, government, and industry bodies.

According to an official, it will help the growth of Industry 4.0 startups from Tamil Nadu. It will help MSME/ Enterprises to adopt the solution offered by startups to upgrade themselves and be competitive, both locally and globally.