Intelligence Bureau officer goes missing after visiting hometown

January 27, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

A Junior Intelligence Officer of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) went missing after he had come to his hometown to visit his mother recently.

The police said Junior Intelligence Officer of Andaman Jayasingh, 46, who came to visit his mother at Kattathurai in the Nagercoil district on January 11, left for Chennai on the next day. He reportedly left his mobile phone at his mother’s house while leaving for Chennai, where his family was staying.

As Mr. Jayasingh did not return home, his wife Nisha filed a complaint with the Thiruvattar police, who have registered a case.