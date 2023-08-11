Intelligence agencies feeding false inputs to Prime Minister: Velu

August 11, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani against the DMK in Parliament showed how the intelligence agencies were feeding false information to the Prime Minister, Tamil Nadu Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu said on Friday.

The Prime Minister and the Union Ministers “twisted” [his words] and “misquoted” him as having said that ‘India’ only referred to ‘North India’, Mr. Velu said, adding, “When explaining the conditions which prevailed earlier, I pointed out that ‘Once upon a time, even the word India did not have any impact on us’. I said ‘once upon a time’...I only recalled the situation which prevailed earlier.”

While it was surprising that Union Ministers were making statements like BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu, it was shocking that the Prime Minister, who had been ruling the country for over nine years, gave such a defamatory speech in Parliament, Mr. Velu said.

“While the intelligence agencies are under the control of the Union government, this shows how false information is being provided to the Prime Minister, and how, without verifying it, the Prime Minister and the Ministers are misquoting [people],” Mr. Velu said.

