Intellect and emotion are two sides of art: T.M. Krishna

March 12, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Musician T.M. Krishna speaking at an event in Christian Medical College on Tuesday.

Musician T.M. Krishna speaking at an event in Christian Medical College on Tuesday.

Intellect and emotions are two sides of art as they are inseparable and contribute to each other for its growth, said musician T.M. Krishna, Ramon Magsaysay awardee, on Tuesday.

Delivering the first Luminary Lecture for 2024 on “Art and Society-an intertwined existence”, which was organised by the Christian Medical College, here, Mr. Krishna said that there was a general perception among people that intellect and emotions are two different concepts as far as the concept of art is concerned. The two concepts were thought as poles apart. “It was not true. Instead, they flow into each other and contribute to each other. For example, the concept of eureka is a feeling and reflection of emotions expressed by the intellect. They are intertwined,” he said. 

Further he said that art is also used as a tool to understand abstract things that happen in society. Such explanations of abstract things can be done in any art form like painting, music and dance to understand those concepts better. “Every artist has a different perception in explaining those abstract things to the receivers (audience). Some explanations might be easier to understand and others might take longer to grasp,” he said.

The Ramon Magsaysay awardee said that art in various forms helps to reflect the contradictions and conflicts in the society in simple ways to ensure that the message has been understood by people much easier. Art helps people to ideate with abstract concepts in society, he said.

