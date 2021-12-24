‘Integration of Ayush with public health system improves healthcare delivery’

CHENNAI

24 December 2021 01:03 IST

Central Council for Research in Siddha and National Institute of Siddha (NIS), along with and TN Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy organised fifth Siddha day celebrations in the city on Thursday.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said the Ministry of Ayush had implemented a scheme for free distribution of Ayush prophylactic medicines across the country through various nodal institutions to enhance the immunity of the public and combat the pandemic.

He also lauded the State Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy’s initiatives in development of the indigenous system of medicine by providing healthcare through 1,079 Siddha units across TN.

Integration of the Ayush system with public health systems would improve the public healthcare delivery by providing extended avenues to reach out to people. Management of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes are available in Siddha system that would complement with the modern medical systems, he said.

Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Minister of State, Ministry of Ayush and Ministry of Women and Child Development; State Health Minister M. Subramanian; Pramod Kumar Pathak, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ayush and J. Radhakrishnan, TN Health & Family Welfare Development secretary, were among those who took part in the event.

Several events highlighting Siddha system for communicable diseases, integrated approach in combating COVID-19 and integration of Siddha and Biomedicine in Communicable Diseases were also held.

