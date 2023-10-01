ADVERTISEMENT

Integrating elders could make them an electoral force to reckon with, says former judge

October 01, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI 

HelpAge India organises event to mark International Day of Older Persons by crowing Grandpa King and Grannie Queen 2023

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. Vallinayagam, Centre, Lok Adalat Judge, (centre) honouring Granpa King and Grandma Queen on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons organised by Helpage India in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

If all elders could be integrated in the country and made voters, then the government cannot neglect them, said Lok Adalat judge T.N. Vallinayagam.

The former Madras High Court judge was speaking at the valedictory of HelpAge India’s International Day of Older Persons here on Sunday after the crowning of Grandpa King and Grannie Queen 2023.

Mr. Vallinayagam said October 1 marked actor ‘Sivaji’ Ganesan’s birth anniversary and recalled a song from one of his films Engalukkum kaalam varum kaalam vandhaal vazhvu varum to laud HelpAge India for enabling the elderly to live with dignity. 

Youth who respect the elders and take their blessings will flourish, he said. “If we can collect the particulars of the number of elders in each town and get them enrolled as voters, then we can appeal to the Prime Minister to not neglect us. We have the experience that we can give back to the people of the country,” he said.

E. Theranirajan, Dean, Madras Medical College, inaugurated the event that included several programmes for the elders. Thatikonda Vatsala Ramachandra Foundation distributed assistive devices.

V. Shankar, trustee and executive director of Sankara Eye Hospital, Pammal; N. Vijayalakshmi, principal of Bhaktavatsalam Vidyashram; and V. Bajendrababu, district governor of Lions International, participated.

