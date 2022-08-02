Integrated Land Record to be rolled out soon in Tamil Nadu

August 02, 2022 22:27 IST

It will contain details of ‘chitta’, field measurement book and ‘adangal’ for land parcels

The Tamil Nadu government will soon roll out the Integrated Land Record (ILR), a single document containing details of ‘chitta’, field measurement book (FMB) and ‘adangal’ for land parcels.

As of now, the textual data in the ‘chitta’ and the spatial data in the FMB have been integrated, while the e-adangal details are being revised to reflect the latest data.

“Once e-adangal 2.0 is launched and auto-populated with the other two documents, the Integrated Land Record would be available to land-owners. We are in the advanced stage of the launch, which is expected soon,” a senior official told The Hindu.

With the ILR, land-owners need not visit the office of Village Administrative Officers (VAOs) for obtaining ‘adangal’. It will also help them apply for a range of services.

It is expected to help while applying for town planning approval, for bank loans for construction of houses and for electricity connection; in the cases of land exchange; and even when the land is acquired (compensation is decided on the basis of whether it is vacant or has a building), the official said.

‘Chitta’ has details of the name of the owner or owners of the land, its survey number and the sub-divisions of a revenue district where it is located, along with the extent of the land. The FMB is the cadastral map of the land and ‘adangal’ consists of the details of crops grown on the land.

The ILR, which is to be rolled out in coordination with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), is also expected to feature QR code. The Commissionerate of Revenue Administration and the Directorate of Survey and Settlement, under the Revenue Department, are coordinating the launch, along with the NIC.

Though the ‘chitta’ and the FMB could be downloaded from the portal separately even now, ‘adangal’ details have to be obtained from the VAO office only in person. The ILR is also expected to help farmers while applying for crop loans and subsidies under various schemes.

The Revenue Minister had in August last year announced that the State government would launch the ILR.