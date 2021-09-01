Integrated land document to be introduced for farmlands

It will have details of A-register, field measurement book, among others

In an effort to help farmers and farmland owners, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said it would introduce an online service to provide an ‘integrated land document’ that would contain details of four related documents — A-register, chitta, field measurement book and adangals.

Now, the details of A-register, chitta and field measurement book can be obtained online separately, and e-adangals with the details of land use and crops cultivated could also be obtained online. “To help farmers, the ‘integrated land document’ containing the details of these four documents will be provided online,” Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said in the Assembly.

The Minister also announced that the government would introduce an online service through which those possessing pattas could apply for surveying and pinpointing the boundaries of their land. So far, they would have to go to the Tahsildar offices or apply through the Common Service Centres for this service.

To ease the practical difficulties in land acquisition, the government would set up a State-level authority, Mr. Ramachandran said. It would coordinate all land acquisition units and help in a speedy disbursal of compensation. The Revenue Department would coordinate with other Departments, courts and the Defence Ministry and share the computerised land records to prevent illegal land transactions, he said. Special camps would be held in villages in each revenue division before Pongal in 2022 to help farmers and landowners sort out patta-related issues.