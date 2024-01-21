ADVERTISEMENT

Integrated final Tamil Nadu electoral rolls to be published on January 22

January 21, 2024 04:32 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

As per the integrated draft electoral rolls released in October last year, the electorate in Tamil Nadu was over 6.11 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The integrated final electoral rolls are set to be released by Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo at 11 a.m. on January 22.

The updating of database and printing of supplements was completed earlier this month, as per the revised schedule. The Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls are with reference to January 1, 2024, as the qualifying date.

As per the integrated draft electoral rolls released in October last year, the electorate in Tamil Nadu was over 6.11 crore, a few thousand less than what it was in the draft rolls published this May that year.

