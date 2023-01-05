Integrated final electoral roll of special summary revision released in T.N.

January 05, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The total electorate of Tamil Nadu is 6,20,41,179 as per the integrated final electoral roll of special summary revision of photo electoral roll, 2023, said Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo at Chennai on Thursday.

Of the total voters, women outnumber men. The total number of male voters is 3,04,89,866 while the total number of female voters are 3,15,43,286. There are 8,027 third gender in the final roll. The voters between the age group of 18 and 19 are 4,66,374.

Highest number of voters at Shozhinganallur

Mr. Sahoo said Shozhinganallur Assembly constituency tops the list with the highest number of 6,66,295 voters. It is followed by Kavundampalayam constituency with 4,57,408 voters. The Harbour constituency has the lowest number of 1,70,125 voters.

There are 3,310 overseas electors and they could vote with their passports.

Mr. Sahoo said 4,48,138 persons with disabilities have been enlisted in the electoral rolls. “During the COVID pandemic, officials visited their places to enable them vote in the election. We will make similar arrangements in the future elections,” he added.

The CEO explained that the final electoral roll in PDF format was available on https://elections.tn.gov.in and voters could check their names by visiting the site. “Voters can apply for changes as addition and deletion is a continuous process,” he said.

Anyone who has completed 17 years of age could apply for inclusion in the voters list. But their name would be included in one of the four quarters when he or she reaches 18 years.

By-election at Erode East constituency

Asked about the by-election to the Erode East constituency now remaining vacant following the death of the Congress MLA EVR Thirumagan, he said the Assembly would send notice for declaring the constituency vacant. “As per the Election Commission rules, elections should be held in six months after the vacancy,” he said.

ECI informed of return of notices from AIADMK

He said notices had been sent to five recognised political parties in Tamil Nadu for their participation in a meeting to be held in New Delhi to discuss the ways for improving voter participation of domestic migrants using remote voting.

“We sent letters to the AIADMK office through messenger and postal service. But the letters were sent back to us and we have informed the Election Commission of India (ECI),” he added.