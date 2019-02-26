Integrated apparel manufacturing park to provide jobs to 7,000 people

The district’s first integrated apparel manufacturing park called “Gobi Apparel Park” that is to come up at ₹ 106.58 crore at Kolapalur village at Gobichettipalayam is expected to provide jobs to 7,000 persons.

Under funding from the Ministry of Textiles of the Government of India and under the Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks (SITP) of the State Government, the park is being established that will have common facilities and other infrastructure to house 12 companies.

While the foundation was laid for establishing 11 companies, one company was inaugurated by Minister for School Education, Youth and Sports Development K.A. Sengottaiyan and Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan in the presence of Collector C. Kathiravan, Tirupur MP V. Sathyabama, MLAs and other officials here on Monday.

Mr. Sengottaiyan said the park would come up on 80 acre and provide jobs directly to 7,000 people.

The park would be provided with all the basic amenities, effluent and sewage treatment plants, uninterrupted power supply and wider roads. Also, quality testing centre, skill development centre, and modern accommodation for 3,000 works would also be established.

The Minister said that children’s home, sports ground, old age home, community hall and other facilities would also be established in the park. He said that 2,500 people would be trained in the park every year and they could secure jobs anywhere in the country.

Mr. Karuppannan said the other 11 companies would be established soon and called upon entrepreneurs to utilise the facilities in the park.