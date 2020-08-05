Insurance for health workers well publicised, govt. tells HC

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19, which provides insurance cover of ₹50 lakh either on account of loss of life due to the pandemic or even accidental death on account of COVID-19 related duty, has been publicised well among its intended beneficiaries.
Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Hemalatha were told by Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan that the Project Director, Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project, had publicised the scheme through the Collectors and heads of departments.
The officer said the insurance scheme had instilled a sense of security, appreciation and inclusion among health workers.
The submissions were made in reply to a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate A.P. Suryaprakasam, seeking adequate insurance coverage to all frontline workers. In his status report, the Health Secretary said the Prime Minister’s insurance scheme, implemented by the New India Assurance Company Ltd., came into effect from March 30 initially for 90 days.
The judges closed the PIL petition after recording submissions made in the status report.
