Institutions from Tamil Nadu fare well in NIRF rankings

June 06, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI

A total of 22 universities from Tamil Nadu, including nine State Universities, have been ranked among the top 100 universities in the country in this year’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Central government-funded institutions such as IIT Madras; NIT; Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur; and IIITDM have fared better than most State universities.

Anna University is ranked 14th among universities, while Bharathiar University is ranked 24th. Alagappa University, Bharathidasan University, University of Madras, Madurai Kamaraj University, Periyar University, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University are ranked among the top 100.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the ranking of University of Madras among universities has fallen from 39 in 2022 to 50 in 2023, it has improved its overall ranking from 70 last year to 63 this year. Anna University has moved two places up, from 20 to 18.

Anna University Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj attributed the improved ranking to “documentation, accountability, motivation, and perception”.

“Anna University professors have been doing work independently. We made efforts to consolidate all the credentials of our faculty. Until now, only 70% of their contributions had been documented,” he said. “In the last two years, people’s work has been appreciated by recognising them with posts. Because of this, the perception of the university has improved. This year, we have gone up by five ranks. Our target is to be among the top 10 universities in the country,” he added.

It is not surprising that University of Madras, which is beset by financial difficulties and low faculty strength, has been slipping in the rankings. But a former head of the Management Studies Department at the university said the institution could not have scored 0 out of 20 for ESCS (economically and socially challenged students).

Most of the students are from a humble background, and the institution offers free seats to students from poor families.

“It shows that the university has not presented the data properly. The university has scored only 14 out of 100 in peer perception. How such a low mark was awarded for such a high-value component is a grey area in the NIRF ranking,” he said. Last year, the university scored 36.5.

Vice-Chancellor S. Gowri said, “We have ‘Earn While You Learn’, and the hostel fees are also low. But we have not been able to pay pension arrears, and repeated protests by students, faculty and non-teaching staff over arrears may have led to a fall in perception.”

In the agriculture and allied sector, Annamalai University and other State universities for veterinary science, agriculture, fisheries and food technology are ranked among the top 40 institutions in the country.

Significant share

More than a third of the top 100 colleges are in Tamil Nadu, and nine are from Chennai, with Presidency College leading the table. Guru Nanak College has also made the cut this year. Last year, 32 colleges were among the top 100.

The State also boasts 15 top engineering colleges; 9 research institutions; 11 colleges for management studies; 10 in pharmacy; and eight top medical colleges, including Madras Medical College. Six of the top 30 dental colleges are in Chennai and one is in Coimbatore.

However, only two law colleges, both of which are private institutions, and three institutions for architecture, including NIT, Tiruchi, have made the cut nationally.

IIT Madras and IIITDM, Kancheepuram, have been listed under the innovation category.

Presidency College Principal R. Raman said the institution had focused on holding conferences and endowment lectures. “The graduate outcome has considerably increased. We have better results and more recruitment. The perception has improved,” he said.

“Though more faculty publish their works they are not in journals of national prominence. There are no common platform journals in regional languages. NIRF is looking at referred journals unfortunately,” said Mr. Raman.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.