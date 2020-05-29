Institutional quarantine strengthened in Kallakurichi following influx of returnees from other States

The influx of returnees from various States, especially Maharashtra, has turned the spotlight on Kallakurichi district.

The incidence of COVID-19 in the district was low initially, but the district witnessed a sudden spurt in cases, with 74 returnees from Maharashtra testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

As on Thursday, the district has a total of 223 positive cases including 77 who returned from Maharashtra. However, 99 % of the cases are asymptomatic.

The first spike was observed after workers from the Koyambedu wholesale market returned to the district. Testing was immediately ramped up once the number of incoming migrant workers increased. After the e-pass system came into force, the district administration had put in place elaborate measures, including deployment of zonal teams and screening at check posts expecting a massive influx of migrant workers from other States.

An estimated 7,000 residents from Kalvarayan Hills in the Eastern Ghats were primarily employed in coffee plantations in Karnataka while another 2,000 were employed in plantations in Kerala. In addition, as many as 1,800 returned from Maharashtra.

According to Collector Kiran Gurrala, “A strict tab was kept on migrant workers returning to their hometowns in the district. The administration allowed the staggered entry of 800 migrants per day at five check posts -- Karumandurai, Chinna Salem, Moongilthuraipattu, Tirukovilur and Madapattu.”

According to him, at every check post, quarantine facilities with all arrangements were established. The people in the quarantine facilities are well taken care of, with healthy food and monitoring through a static mobile team, he said. “Of the returnees from Maharashtra, about 150 have tested positive so far. The positive cases were identified by screening them at the borders and sending them to quarantine centres near the check posts,” the Collector added.

However, out of the 8,000 returnees from Kerala and Karnataka, only four tested positive. A zonal team there ensured that the returnees were taken to home quarantine facilities after testing negative.

Though the administration was a little apprehensive initially over the influx of returnees from other States, most of them had returned from Green Zones in Kerala and Karnataka, Mr. Gurrala said.

Residents of Kalvaryan Hills, after being discharged, straight away went to their farm houses and also cooperated with the administration, he said.

As per the e-pass system, as many as 500 migrant workers are yet to return. The administration has also strengthened the institutional quarantine system and put in place arrangements for their quarantine, he added.