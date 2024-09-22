Instances of fishermen being shot in Palk Bay has stopped under Modi government: Union Minister L. Murugan

After Narendra Modi assumed charge as the Prime Minister, reports of fishermen being killed had stopped along the Palk Bay, while it was not the case earlier, claimed Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan in Tirunelveli on Sunday (September 22, 2024).

Speaking to media persons, he said fishermen are arrested by Sri Lankan Navy personnel on charges of poaching. “Whenever, such incidents happened, the Ministry of External Affairs ensured the fishermen were brought back safely,” he said.

According to the Minister, when the UPA was in power prior to 2014, fishermen from Tamil Nadu were shot dead for poaching. “Is this the scene today?” he asked and said the fishermen shall be protected and the Modi government was fully aware of the livelihood issues.

The fishermen were being encouraged to take up alternatives such as deep sea fishing. Only 10 % contribution from the fishermen will do, the rest comes in way of subsidy and loans. Similarly, value addition to the produce are being taught to the fishermen, he added.

Mr. Murugan said already, many fishermen in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari had opted for a change. Deep sea fishing not only helps fishers earn more revenue, but it was also safe and secure. The Palk Bay fishermen are being given gadgets, which would alert them and help avoid charges levelled by the Sri Lankan Navy that the fishermen had crossed the IMBL. Hence, the Union government has been taking pro-active measures which would solve the problem in a permanent manner.

He said Tamil Nadu BJP unit has a target of enrolling 1 crore new members into the party fold before October 15, 2024. In Tamil Nadu, the BJP has improved its poll percentage.

Mr. Murugan, in response to a query, said if the Minister concerned or the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had visited any SC hostel, their condition would not be pathetic. The occupants of these hostels have been undergoing terrible experience. “First let the DMK government give some respect to the SCs and then attack the BJP of being anti-SCs.