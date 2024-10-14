Install TN Alert app to get rain forecasts, says Kallakurichi Collector

The district administration has urged the public to download the TN Alert app to avail of localised information on weather and rainfall patterns.

According to Collector M.S. Prasanth, the State government had introduced the app to provide regular updates and localised information to enable the public to plan their day according to the weather updates. The app provides details of daily weather, current temperatures, daily rainfall, vulnerable areas, water level in the waterbodies in the vicinity and warnings to enable evacuation.

Public could download the app on the Google PlayStore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.