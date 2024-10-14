Install TN Alert app to get rain forecasts, says Kallakurichi Collector

The district administration has urged the public to download the TN Alert app to avail of localised information on weather and rainfall patterns.

According to Collector M.S. Prasanth, the State government had introduced the app to provide regular updates and localised information to enable the public to plan their day according to the weather updates. The app provides details of daily weather, current temperatures, daily rainfall, vulnerable areas, water level in the waterbodies in the vicinity and warnings to enable evacuation.

Public could download the app on the Google PlayStore.