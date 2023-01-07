Install Ambedkar’s statue in Supreme Court: Thirumavalavan

January 07, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan on Saturday reiterated his demand for the installation of a statue of B.R. Ambedkar at the entrance of the Supreme Court.

Speaking at a function organised as part of the ongoing celebrations to mark his 60 th birthday, he pointed out that he and Villupuram MP D. Ravi Kumar have already written to the Union Minister concerned demanding the statue’s installation.

He said it was the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar that had relaxed the deep-rooted grip of caste on society. He alleged that the gains made by the Constitution was under threat from the “Sanatan” forces who want to draft a new Constitution on the lines of the laws of Manu. He said he wanted his year-long birthday celebrations to be a platform for progressive forces to unite against this threat. He demanded for the removal of Manu’s statue installed in the Rajasthan High Court.