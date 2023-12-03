HamberMenu
Inspired to dedicate efforts in alignment with Modi’s vision, says Panneerselvam

The former AIADMK coordinator congratulates Prime Minister Modi for BJP’s victory in Assembly polls in three States

December 03, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
O. Panneerselvam

O. Panneerselvam

AIADMK’s expelled coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the BJP’s victory in the Assembly elections in three States and said he was inspired to further dedicate his efforts “in alignment” with Mr. Modi’s vision.

“Together, under your guidance, we shall continue to work diligently to ensure that all welfare measures are effectively implemented, reaching every corner of society and enriching the lives of our citizens,” Mr. Panneerselvam said in a statement.

He wished the Prime Minister’s journey ahead be marked with continued success. “We stand with you, committed to the nation’s growth and prosperity,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.

In his view, Mr. Modi’s leadership has consistently steered the country towards progress and prosperity, setting a benchmark in political stewardship. “The success in these States further solidifies your role as a catalyst for positive change, reflecting the public’s trust in your ability to lead out nation towards a brighter future,” Mr Panneerselvam said.

