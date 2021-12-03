Inspectors, SIs to undergo training in computers

CHENNAI

03 December 2021 00:02 IST

Several colleges roped in for the initiative

The Greater Chennai Police, as part of upgrading the computer knowledge and to create awareness about cyber crimes, has begun organising computer literacy programme for inspectors and sub-inspectors.

The department has tied up with colleges, including IIT-Madras, to organise the computer literacy programme for police officials. Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal inaugurated the camp.

A senior police official said the programme was part of improving the computer skills for the inspectors and sub-inspectors. A total of 2,106 participants would be divided into various groups for training.

Digital trail

He said: “In an environment where a number of complaints were registered through e-mail and all the case files were being processed in crime and criminal tracking network and systems (CCTNS), the investigative officers have an important role in keeping tab of the files.”

With the rise in cyber crimes, standard operating procedures have been issued for registering such cases by the cyber crime office working in the offices of the Deputy Commissioners.