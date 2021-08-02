Inspector under suspension moves HC for anticipatory bail

The woman police officer says she was falsely implicated in the case

Inspector of Police S. Vasanthi of Nagamalai Pudukkottai under Madurai Rural District Police has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail. She has been booked for extortion and cheating and has been placed under suspension.

The Inspector is apprehending arrest by Madurai District Crime Branch for the alleged offences. She along with four others – Palpandi, Ukkirapandi, Karthik and Pandiaraj – has been accused of extortion, cheating and criminal intimidation.

It was said that the complainant, K. Asrath, raised a loan to set up a tailoring unit. He was waiting at a lodge to raise more money. Under these circumstances, some accused promised to help him with money and left the lodge.

However, they returned with the police. The bag containing the cash was handed over to the police. It was said that when the complainant sought the return of the amount taken from him, he was threatened.

Denying the allegations, Vasanthi said that she was falsely implicated in the case. She said that she had received secret information regarding exchange of fake currency notes. Two bags were seized following the inspection.

However, one bag contained newspapers and documents and the other bag contained only dresses. She said she took the other accused, the complainant and his associate into custody, but released them as there were no incriminating materials.

She said that the other accused and the complainant were trying to exchange fake currency notes. She also appeared before the Inquiry Officer, but was placed under suspension. She said she maintained an unblemished service record.

The petitioner said that she was hailing from a respectable family and would not evade the process of law. She would abide by the conditions laid down by the court and would not tamper with evidence, she said.