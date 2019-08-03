Inspector suspended

Five days after a man and his son were murdered in Karur district, inspector of Kulithalai police station Bhaskaran, in whose jurisdiction the double murder was committed by an armed gang, was placed under suspension on Friday.

V. Balakrishnan, Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Tiruchi Range, issued the suspension order to the inspector as the officer “failed to initiate appropriate action” on a complaint lodged by Veeramalai in April stating that he was threatened by some persons and not arresting the accused immediately after the double-murder, said police sources. Although a first information report was registered on a complaint lodged by Veeramalai, 70, in April and a preliminary probe conducted, there was no serious follow up action on it thereafter which could have prevented the double murder, sources said.