Tamil Nadu

Inspector suspended for slapping college student

A police inspector attached to the Villupuram Cyber Crime wing was suspended on Friday after being caught on camera slapping a college student, who had staged a dharna in front of the Villupuram Collectorate on Thursday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) M. Pandian suspended inspector Ganapathy following an inquiry. Mahendran, a second-year student of the Government Arignar Anna Arts College in Villupuram, staged the dharna, demanding that the administration expedite the issuance of a community certificate to him.

The inspector, who arrived at the Collectorate, slapped him and removed him from the premises. A video of the incident went viral on social media.


