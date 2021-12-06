Inspector in Theni booked for sexual assault

The victim had approached the court

The All-Women Police, Marthandam, have registered a case of sexual assault against a police officer, currently serving as Inspector in Theni district.

Following a petition filed by a woman, the court had directed the police to register a case and take action. The 32-year-old woman, a divorcee, had said that she was living alone after separation. She had admitted her 9-year-old daughter to a hostel.

A young man in the locality had promised to marry her. However, he allegedly cheated her, following which she approached personnel attached to the Palukal police station, and lodged a complaint with the Sub-Inspector (SI). According to the woman, while she expected relief, the SI, under the guise of helping, sexually assaulted her.

When she informed the SI that she was pregnant, the police officer insisted on her getting an abortion. Despite her refusal, some friends, including a policeman and a woman doctor, performed the abortion, she said in her petition.

Since then, she had become weak, the woman said. She approached the court, as her complaints at other police stations too were of no help.

The court then directed the police to register a case against the officer. A probe revealed that the SI, on promotion, now served in Theni district.

The police said cases had also been registered against seven others who allegedly helped the officer.