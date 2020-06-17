Inspector dies of COVID-19; first victim among police

An Inspector of Police died of COVID-19 on Wednesday without responding to treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

S. Balamurali, 47, Law and Order Inspector of Mambalam station under T. Nagar Police district, tested positive in the first week of June and died on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The officer is the first such victim in the police force. Over 600 personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. Of them, over 250 have been discharged and have rejoined duty.

Mr. Balamurali, a native of Vellore district, completed B.E in Electronics and Communication, but chose to join the police in 2000, against the wish of his father, who was also a police officer. A senior officer recalled, “He was one of the finest officers in the force. He was a teetotaller and very sincere. His line of investigation was always perfect.”

The inspector tested positive for the virus early in June and was admitted to RGGGH. After his health condition showed improvement, he was shifted to the quarantine centre at the IIT Madras campus. Last Friday, his condition deteriorated and he was shifted back to RGGGH.

City Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan personally made arrangements for purchasing costly drugs to suppress inflammation and improve breathing, sources said. The body of the police officer was buried at the Kannamapet burial ground. Mr. Viswanathan and other officials paid tributes to the deceased. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami called up his family and expressed his condolences. He also announced that a family member would be provided with a government job based on qualifications.